 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Infowars host Owen Shroyer charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
0 Comments
AP

Infowars host Owen Shroyer charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A host of the right-wing website Infowars, Owen Shroyer, has been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents filed Friday.

Shroyer, who hosts “The War Room With Owen Shroyer" on the website operated by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, faces misdemeanor charges such as disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area of Capitol grounds.

There was no lawyer listed for him in federal court and he could not immediately be reached on Friday.

Shroyer is the second person who works for Infowars to face federal charges stemming from Jan. 6.

Samuel Montoya, an Infowars video editor, was arrested in April on charges including impeding passage through the Capitol grounds. Montoya spoke on an Infowars show about witnessing a police officer shoot and kill a woman inside the Capitol.

Authorities say video shows Shroyer marching to the Capitol from the Ellipse shortly before the building was breached, telling the crowd “today we march for the Capitol because on this historic January 6, 2021, we have to let our Congressmen and women know, and we have to let Mike Pence know, they stole the election, we know they stole it, and we aren’t going to accept it!"

Shroyer was seen on the west side of the Capitol next to the inauguration stage as well as at the top of the stairs on the east side of the Capitol, authorities said in the documents.

Authorities say Shroyer was vocal in advance of Jan. 6 about stopping the certification of the Electoral College vote. The day before the riot, he spoke at Freedom Plaza, declaring: “Americans are ready to fight. We’re not exactly sure what that’s going to look like perhaps in a couple of weeks if we can’t stop this certification of the fraudulent election ... we are the new revolution! We are going to restore and we are going to save the republic!" according to the court papers.

Shroyer was arrested in December 2019 for shouting during a House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing. He received a deferred prosecution agreement in that case, in which he agreed to do community service and follow certain conditions, like not engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds, according to court documents.

He hadn't completed any of the required community service hours as of Jan. 6, so that agreement was still in effect, authorities said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Schools' virtual VIBE Academy gears up for its first year

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation
National Politics

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings were clear: The Afghan government would likely fall once U.S. troops pulled out. But intelligence agencies and ultimately President Joe Biden missed how quickly it would happen, losing weeks that could have been used for evacuations and spurring a foreign policy crisis.

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion
National Politics

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two economic measures crucial to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, a move Democratic leaders hope will win must-have votes from unhappy party moderates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News