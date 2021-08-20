Infowars host Owen Shroyer charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A host of the right-wing website Infowars, Owen Shroyer, has been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents filed Friday.

Shroyer, who hosts “The War Room With Owen Shroyer" on the website operated by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, faces misdemeanor charges such as disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area of Capitol grounds.

There was no lawyer listed for him in federal court and he could not immediately be reached on Friday.

Shroyer is the second person who works for Infowars to face federal charges stemming from Jan. 6.

Samuel Montoya, an Infowars video editor, was arrested in April on charges including impeding passage through the Capitol grounds. Montoya spoke on an Infowars show about witnessing a police officer shoot and kill a woman inside the Capitol.

Authorities say video shows Shroyer marching to the Capitol from the Ellipse shortly before the building was breached, telling the crowd “today we march for the Capitol because on this historic January 6, 2021, we have to let our Congressmen and women know, and we have to let Mike Pence know, they stole the election, we know they stole it, and we aren’t going to accept it!"