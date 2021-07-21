Infrastructure bill expected to fail in first test vote

The next steps are uncertain, and the bipartisan group was huddling privately for lunch ahead of Wednesday's vote, joined by the two leaders of the House’s Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group generally supportive of the senators' efforts.

Schumer said senators are in the fourth week of negotiations after reaching agreement on a broad framework for infrastructure spending with the White House. He said that the vote is not meant to be a deadline for having every detail worked out.

“My colleagues are well aware that we often agree to move forward with debates on issues before we have the text in hand,” Schumer said. “We’ve done it twice this year already.”

McConnell of Kentucky called the vote a “stunt” that would fail, but emphasized senators were “still negotiating in good faith across the aisle.”

“Around here, we typically write the bills before we vote on them,” he said.

A core group of Republicans are interested in pursuing a more modest package of traditional highway and public works projects, about $600 billion in new funds, and say they just need more time to negotiate with their Democratic colleagues and the White House.