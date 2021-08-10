Infrastructure bill gives Sen. Sinema bipartisan victory

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has faced unrelenting tension with activists in her party over her insistence that bipartisan deal-making is still the way to do big things during a hyper-partisan era in Washington.

She got a measure of tentative vindication Tuesday when the Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill for which she was a lead negotiator.

“For months people have been saying, ‘Oh bipartisanship is dead and you can only do things when one party does it alone,’ ” Sinema told The Associated Press in a brief interview. “I have never believed that, and I refuse to accept it, and what we’ve shown today is that that talking point is false.”

Progressive Democrats have grown increasingly frustrated with Sinema, who started her political career as an antiwar activist and has transformed into one of the most prominent moderates in Congress. They see her ironclad commitment to preserving the filibuster, which prevents Democrats from passing most legislation without Republican support, as a barrier to voting rights legislation.