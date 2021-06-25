Infrastructure deal now in doubt; GOP senators 'blindsided'

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky set the tone for the turn of events, signaling late Thursday where the party was headed.

He framed the argument in a floor speech and a subsequent Fox News interview, declaring that Biden’s messaging from his two news conferences Thursday “makes your head spin.”

McConnell has been highly skeptical of Biden's agenda, vowing his “100%” focus to defeat it. He is not part of the negotiating team of five Republican and five Democratic senators who have been laboring for months on a potential deal.

Senators who were part of the bipartisan group were initially thrilled at striking the compromise. Many of them spoke about how it would be good not just for rebuilding the nation's roads and bridges, but also for showing the world that the United States government was functioning well.

Only after senators tuned in later to Biden’s second news conference, where he outlined the path ahead, did frustrations mount and frantic phone calls begin.

At the press conference, Biden was asked what he meant by having the two packages move through Congress to his desk in “tandem.”

“If they don’t come, I’m not signing. Real simple,” Biden said.