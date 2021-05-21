Infrastructure deal slips, GOP pans $1.7T White House offer

The two sides “seem further apart” than when negotiations began, according to a statement from an aide to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the lead negotiator for the group of six GOP senators.

The White House and the Republican senators have been in talks ever since Biden met with a core group of Republican negotiators over the possibility of working together on an infrastructure plan. The White House dispatched the transportation and commerce secretaries and top aides to Capitol Hill to meet with the Republicans earlier this week, and they had a follow-up video call Friday.

According to a memo obtained by The Associated Press, the administration's new approach is cutting more than $550 billion from the president’s initial offer.

But the memo makes clear Biden is not interested in the Republicans’ idea of having consumers pay for the new investments through tolls, gas taxes or other fees. Instead, the administration is sticking with his proposal to raise corporate taxes to pay for the new investment, which is a red line for Republicans.

“Our approach should ensure that corporations are paying their fair share,” said the memo from the administration’s negotiators to the GOP senators.