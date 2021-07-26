Infrastructure talks hit snags as Senate time pressure rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators ran into new problems Monday as they raced to seal a bipartisan infrastructure deal, with pressure mounting on all sides to show progress on President Joe Biden's top priority.

Heading into a make-or-break week, serious roadblocks remain. Disputes have surfaced over how much money should go to public transit and water projects. And other disagreements over spending and wage requirements for highways, broadband and other areas remain unresolved, as well as whether to take unspent COVID-19 relief money to help pay for the infrastructure.

Biden, asked about the outlook, told reporters at the White House he remained optimistic about reaching a compromise.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden himself “worked the phones all weekend,” and that the administration was encouraged by the progress. But Psaki acknowledged that “time is not endless," as the White House works with the Senate to finish the package.

This week is crucial after more than a month-long slog of negotiations since Biden and the bipartisan group first celebrated the contours of the nearly $1 trillion bipartisan agreement in June.