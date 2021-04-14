Infrastructure: The political road ahead

America's infrastructure is crumbling, but President Joe Biden says he has a plan to fix it. How to pay for this $2 trillion plan will be the topic of hot debate in Washington. After this, will we still view infrastructure as the ideal bipartisan issue?
