 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inhofe, Lankford urge Biden to keep Hinton prison open
0 comments
AP

Inhofe, Lankford urge Biden to keep Hinton prison open

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Several members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation are urging President Joe Biden to suspend his executive order shutting down private federal prisons, saying they expect the move to mean a privately operated prison in Hinton would close.

U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, along with U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, sent Biden a letter on Wednesday. They say his order will result in the closure of the Great Plains Correctional Institution in Hinton, which houses more than 1,200 federal offenders. The facility is operated by the private prison company The Geo Group and employs more than 250 people.

“Your blanket order, made without assessing needs or conditions at specific facilities, will devastate the economy of Hinton during a challenging economic environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," the letter states.

Biden in January ordered the Justice Department to end its reliance on private prisons.

Two other federal prison facilities in Oklahoma — the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution and the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City — are not expected to be affected by the order.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+5
Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist
National Politics

Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants Congress to know he's sincere about cutting a deal on infrastructure, but Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of his proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden's premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power.

+3
Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal
National Politics

Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News