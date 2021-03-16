Inmate lawsuits blame California for spreading infections

The suit was filed by Ruiz's mother and four of his children, who said they had to watch him die on a Zoom call.

“It was devastating to see him like that,” his younger sister, Angel Ruiz Corona, said in a statement. “We knew we were going to lose him but hoped he could hear us and know he wasn’t alone.”

He was their mother's first-born child, “and she is so heartbroken. It seems like she wishes she could be with him already,” Ruiz Corona wrote.

Unrelated to the San Quentin transfer, a third lawsuit filed in Monterey County Superior Court in February accuses officials at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad of causing a “super-spreader" event by pulling Black inmates from their cells in the middle of the night during what the warden has said was a properly executed gang investigation in July.

That pending class-action lawsuit alleges widespread racist behavior and comments by correctional officers during the investigation, but also says that holding the inmates in close quarters without masks while their cells were being searched eventually led to 2,700 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths at the prison south of San Francisco.