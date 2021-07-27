Inside a KKK murder plot: 'Do you want him six feet under?'

Newcomb was excited about a new idea he’d had for how to kill Williams.

“I have several bottles of insulin in here if you wanted to do it that way,” Newcomb said.

“Do we do it fast and get the hell out? Or do we want to grab him up and take him somewhere and shoot him with insulin?” Newcomb asked.

The FBI had outfitted Moore’s SUV with recording devices that broadcast live to agents as they drove to Palatka.

By then the agency had moved Williams to a safe house and placed police vehicles around his neighborhood.

When the klansmen drove into Williams’ neighborhood, the sight of police patrol cars unnerved them. “Can’t make too many rounds with him sitting there,” Newcomb said, eyeing a squad car.

“We’ll catch that fish,” Moran reassured him.

———

The FBI had other ideas. They contacted Williams through his parole officer, and staged a murder scene. Williams lay on the floor of his mother’s house, pretending to be dead. The agents poured water on his pants and tore his shirt to appear as if he’d been shot.