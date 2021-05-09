Inside Arizona's election audit, GOP fraud fantasies live on

Ken Bennett, a former Republican secretary of state who is serving as the Senate's liaison to the auditors, dismissed mounting criticism.

“I think Republicans can count votes on ballots as well as Democrats or Libertarians or independents,” Bennett said.

The audit has it's own Twitter account and it has taken on a Trumpian air, deploying hyperbole and sharp attacks on Democrats and journalists.

“THE GREATEST AUDIT IN THE GALAXY CONTINUES!!” the account tweeted in all-caps on May 4.

All of it is made possible by the GOP-controlled state Senate, which issued an unprecedented subpoena demanding access to all ballots and the machines that counted them in Maricopa County, home to the Phoenix area and 60% of Arizona voters.

After months of court battles with the GOP-controlled county Board of Supervisors, which maintains the election was well-run, the Senate got hold of the ballots. That came despite repeated audits and a hand-count of a sample of ballots that showed the results were accurate.

Fann, the Republican Senate president, insisted again Saturday that the audit has nothing to do with Trump and everything to do with the large segment of GOP voters who he convinced that he actually won, despite the lack of evidence.