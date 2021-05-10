Inslee OKs bill curbing debt-based license suspensions

The bill signed by Inslee eliminates failure to pay fines as a reason for license suspension, though drivers could face suspension if they miss court hearings about their financial circumstances. It also allows more than 100,000 drivers with currently suspended licenses to get them back by paying a $75 fee.

After the measure takes effect in January 2023, traffic tickets will include an option allowing people to check a box saying they admit the infraction but can't afford to pay the fine. Courts will be allowed to waive the fine or put the offender on a payment plan. Outstanding fines and fees could still be sent to collection agencies.

The measure passed the Legislature with bipartisan support.

It was originally supported by a wide array of advocacy groups, but many — including the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington — pulled their support after determining that amendments adopted in the Legislature watered down the bill too much.

The ACLU urged Inslee to veto most of the bill — all but the part that allowed the reinstatement of licenses currently suspended for failure to pay. The organization argued that continuing to allow suspensions for failure to appear at court hearings was a proxy for debt-based suspensions.