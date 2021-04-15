Inslee warns of 4th COVID-19 wave in Washington state

As of Thursday, more than 4.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered to date, and the state has been averaging more than 62,000 shots a day. More than 34% of people have received at least one dose of vaccine, and more than 23% are fully vaccinated. On Thursday, the state's eligibility expanded to all people aged 16 and older.

Inslee noted that hospitals are not being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, but he wanted to make sure the state does not get to that scenario.

As of early this week the Department of Health said there were more than 500 in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 7.6 million people live in Washington.

The governor said he hoped increasing vaccination numbers and encouraging people to not congregate indoors will continue to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

“We have knocked down this virus already three times, but we have to knock it down a fourth time,” Inslee said.

In Washington state there have been more than 355,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 5,360 deaths.

For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, although long-term effects are unknown. But for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.