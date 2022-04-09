 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Intel: Putin may cite Ukraine war to meddle in US politics

  • 0
Russia Ukraine War Elections Intelligence

FILE - A booth is ready for a voter, Feb. 24, 2020, at City Hall in Cambridge, Mass., on the first morning of early voting in the state. U.S. intelligence officials think Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new interference campaign in American politics. That's according to a new assessment described to The Associated Press by several people who spoke on condition of anonymity.

 Elise Amendola - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed.

Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like the ones Russia is believed to have undertaken in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections in support of former President Donald Trump, according to several people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive findings.

But given Putin’s antipathy toward the West and his repeated denunciations of Ukraine, officials believe he may see the U.S. backing of Ukraine’s resistance as a direct affront to him, giving him further incentive to target another U.S. election, the people said. It is not yet clear which candidates Russia might try to promote or what methods it might use.

The assessment comes with the U.S. electoral system already under pressure. The American public remains sharply divided over the last presidential election and the insurrection that followed at the U.S. Capitol, when supporters of Trump tried to stop the certification of his loss to President Joe Biden. Trump has repeatedly assailed intelligence officials and claimed investigations of Russian influence on his campaigns to be political vendettas.

People are also reading…

Tensions between Washington and Moscow have reached levels not seen since the end of the Cold War. The White House has increased military support for Ukraine, which has mounted a robust resistance against Russian forces accused of committing war crimes, and helped impose global sanctions that have crippled Russia's economy.

There's no sign the war will end soon, which some experts say could delay Moscow from pursuing retaliation while its resources are mired in Ukraine. But “it’s almost certain that a depleted Russian military after Ukraine is going to again double down on hybrid tactics to wreak havoc against us and other allied countries,” said David Salvo, deputy director of the German Marshall Fund's Alliance for Securing Democracy.

In Ukraine and in past campaigns against adversaries, Russia has been accused of trying to spread disinformation, amplifying pro-Kremlin voices in the West and using cyberattacks to disrupt governments.

Top U.S. intelligence officials are still working on plans for a new center authorized by Congress focusing on foreign influence campaigns by Russia, China and other adversaries. Avril Haines, the U.S. director of national intelligence, also recently appointed career CIA officer Jeffrey Wichman to the position of election threats executive several months after the departure of the previous executive, Shelby Pierson.

“Our Election Threats Executive continues to lead the Intelligence Community’s efforts against foreign threats to U.S. elections," said Nicole de Haay, a spokesperson for Haines, in a statement. "We’re also continuing to work to deliver on the legislative requirement to create a center to integrate intelligence on foreign malign influence.”

De Haay declined to comment on what intelligence officials think of Putin's intentions. Russia’s embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

Foreign adversaries have long looked to interfere in American politics, according to investigations of past elections and indictments brought against alleged foreign agents. The U.S. has accused Putin of ordering influence operations to try to help Trump in the 2020 election. And a bipartisan Senate investigation of the 2016 election confirmed intelligence findings that Russia used cyber-espionage and information efforts to boost Trump and disparage his opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s nearly two-year investigation found no conclusive evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia, but Mueller declined to pass judgment on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Trump continues to falsely insist that the election he lost to Biden was stolen, with Republicans in many states following his lead and opposing election security measures.

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies continuously investigate foreign influence efforts. The Justice Department last month charged five men with acting on behalf of China to harass Chinese dissidents in the U.S. and derail a little-known congressional candidate.

Experts say the proposed Foreign Malign Influence Center would bring much-needed direction to efforts across government studying adversaries. Congress provided partial funding for the center in the budget passed last month because the budget funds the government through September and not a full year.

The center has been previously delayed over questions within the intelligence director's office and on Capitol Hill about its structure and size and whether it would unnecessarily duplicate efforts that already exist in government. In a sign that some of those questions remain unresolved, Congress last month also required the director's office to complete within six months a report on the “future structure, responsibilities, and organizational placement” of the center.

Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that the committee was closely watching “the malign activities of our adversaries" and the proposed center could be one way to help.

“As Russia continues to use disinformation campaigns in Ukraine, we are reminded to be strategic in our response to countering their tactics,” Turner said. “It is no secret that our adversaries use disinformation to undermine the national security interests of the U.S., so we must take into account all viable options to protect our democracy.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts.

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

The United States has announced new sanctions targeting Russia in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The U.S. blocked two key Russian banks and also sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters. The United Kingdom piled on asset freezes Wednesday against two major Russian banks, a ban on British investment in Russia and a pledge to end dependency on Russian coal and oil by the end of this year. The European Union is also expected to soon take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russia and an EU embargo on coal, after the recent evidence of atrocities emerging in the wake of the retreat by Russian forces from the town of Bucha.

Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

Russian troops have left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city. The scenes of destruction give fuel to Kyiv’s calls Thursday for more Western support to help halt Moscow’s offensive before it refocuses on the country’s east. Dozens of people lined up to receive loaves of bread, diapers and medicine from vans parked outside a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point in Chernihiv. Russian forces besieged the city for weeks before retreating. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pleaded Thursday for weapons from NATO to face down the coming offensive in the east. Nations from the western alliance agreed to ramp their supply of arms. 

Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban prepares to continue his autocratic governance of Hungary for another four years, he faces a shattered opposition at home but an increasingly isolated position abroad, where his flouting of democratic standards and approach to the war in Ukraine has riled the European Union and other nations.

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie.”

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden's nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she'll become the first Black female justice.

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after World War II.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Buena Vista University therapy cat has a fan club and Instagram page

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News