Interim director of SC election agency gets job permanently

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The commission that oversees elections in South Carolina has promoted one of the agency's employees to be its new leader.

Howard M. Knapp was named executive director of the State Election Commission on Thursday by a unanimous vote of the agency's board.

Knapp had been the commission's interim director and also was the Director of Voter Services, handling cybersecurity and information technology and overseeing audits for the agency.

Knapp has worked for several other state agencies, including the Legislative Audit Council, Office of Regulatory Staff, Executive Budget Office and the Department of Social Services.

Knapp takes over for Marci Andino, who stepped down late last year after 18 years with the State Election Commission. Knapp will be only the fifth executive director in the commission's 54 years.

