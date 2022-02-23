 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Interior seeks to suspend Alaska mine road decision

  • 0

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Interior Department has asked a court to let the agency suspend the right-of-way decision for a mine road during a review.

Officials filed the request Tuesday with the U.S. District Court for Alaska, seeking to fix what it called “significant deficiencies,” the department said in a statement. They want a review to “reconsider the analyses related to National Environmental Protection Act, National Historic Preservation Act, and Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act.”

During the review, the road’s right-of-way would be suspended, the agency said.

The 211-mile road to the Ambler Mining District in northwest Alaska would cross the Koyukon, Tanana Athabascans and Iñupiat native lands, the department said in a statement. It would also cross Bureau of Land Management land as well as parts of Gates of the Arctic National Preserve.

People are also reading…

U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan as well as Rep. Don Young, all Republicans, condemned the move under the administration of President Joe Biden.

“This decision will harm Alaska, including the Alaska Natives who support and will benefit from this project,” Murkowski said.

GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy also criticized the suspension request, saying it ignores extensive environmental studies.

“You would think President Biden would want to improve access to American sources of copper and other strategic minerals that are needed in our combined efforts to increase renewables,” Dunleavy said in a statement.

But the Tanana Chiefs Conference, a consortium of the 42 villages of Interior Alaska, voiced support for the move, and urged the state to drop the project.

“The 200+ mile Ambler road represents a fundamental threat to our people, our subsistence way of life and our cultural resources,” Brian Ridley, the conference’s president, said in a statement.

Environmental law firm Trustees for Alaska has sued over the project, and said in a statement that the government should throw out the permits entirely. The nonprofit group represents Native villages as well as hunting and fishing groups, among others.

“This project never should have been authorized in the first place, and the agencies can’t fix their broken analysis by papering over their mistakes after the fact,” said Suzanne Bostrom, senior staff attorney with Trustees for Alaska. “This administration should be prioritizing the health of communities and the Arctic, not politics and profits for outside corporations.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

50 years after Nixon visit, US-China ties as fraught as ever

50 years after Nixon visit, US-China ties as fraught as ever

BEIJING (AP) — At the height of the Cold War, U.S. President Richard Nixon flew into communist China's center of power for a visit that, over time, would transform U.S.-China relations and China's position in the world in ways that were unimaginable at the time.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know about Europe's security crisis

Russia-Ukraine: What to know about Europe's security crisis

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — From capitals around the world, leaders have condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of two pro-Russia regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and his order to send troops there. The U.S., European Union and U.K. announced tough economic sanctions, warning more would follow if Putin proceeds further.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians vow to fight for their country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News