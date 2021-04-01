 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Intermediate court system wins approval in WVa legislature
0 comments
AP

Intermediate court system wins approval in WVa legislature

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would establish an intermediate court system in West Virginia won approval in the Senate on Thursday and awaits the signature of Republican Gov. Jim Justice.

The proposal cleared a key hurdle Tuesday when it passed the House of Delegates, where it has been introduced and stalled in each of the past several years. This year, Republicans hold a supermajority in both chambers and the legislation has mostly received opposition from Democrats. Senators passed the bill on a 21-12 vote.

Critics said the intermediate court system would be wasteful spending and add another layer of government in a time of a tight state budget. They also said the state Supreme Court is not overburdened to the extent the system needs to be expanded.

They argued the money is better spent in areas such as relieving an overburdened foster care system, helping senior citizens, or establishing drug and family courts or a court for abuse and neglect cases.

Supporters of the bill said the lack of an intermediate court system creates unpredictability. A group called West Virginia Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse said it would “provide relief to the current judiciary, by reviewing civil cases between the circuit court and Supreme Court.”

Nine states currently have no intermediate court system.

The new court would hear appeals of civil judgments from circuit courts as well as decisions from family courts and workers compensation rulings. It would not hear criminal cases.

The House version would create one panel of three judges starting in July 2022. Their salaries would be set at $142,500. Senate versions of the bill would have created two intermediate judicial districts.

“This bill in its current form demonstrators how we’re just playing with fire," said Sen. Mike Romano, a Democrat from Harrison County, criticizing amendments made to the bill in the House of Delegates. “Here we’ve taken six intermediate court judges and made them three, gone from two divisions to one.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Crews work to demolish the water reservoir in Sioux City's Grandview Park

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News