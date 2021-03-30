Intermediate court system wins House approval in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would establish an intermediate court system in West Virginia cleared a key hurdle Tuesday when it won approval in the House of Delegates.

The House passed the bill on a 56-44 vote. It now goes back to the Senate to go over House changes. The Senate passed the original version of the bill Feb. 24. Both chambers have Republican supermajorities.

Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, a Clay County lawyer who has opposed the legislation in the past, said he liked this bill because it strikes a balance and gives cases now pushed to the back of the court docket a chance to be heard.

"It relieves some of the backlog of the trial court and gives an access point for West Virginians who are looking to have disputes resolved,” Hanshaw said.

House Democrats and others said the intermediate court system would be wasteful spending and add another layer of government in a time of a tight state budget.

They argued the money is better spent in areas such as relieving an overburdened foster care system, helping senior citizens, or establishing drug and family courts or a court for abuse and neglect cases.

The bill has been introduced in each of the past several years only to fail to get past the House.