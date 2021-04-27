Intern to publicly testify on rape claim against lawmaker

On Tuesday, members of the House Republican Caucus Leadership issued a prepared joint statement reminding the public that the hearing is simply an open committee meeting, not a criminal or civil trial.

“As we've said before, and will continue to say, we take these claims against one of our members very seriously,” the GOP leadership wrote. “We know our members are committed to transparent and thorough process in order to make a fair determination of whether the conduct was unbecoming.”

Hightower said her client wanted to do the right thing by reporting the alleged rape, but some of the response has been traumatic.

One lawmaker, White Bird Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings, revealed the teen's name and other personal details in a newsletter to her constituents. Giddings claimed the allegations were a “liberal smear job.”

Some far-right blogs also revealed the intern's name, photo and details about her personal life.

“Our teenage client who believes she was doing her civic duty in reporting a crime, has also been publicly named, shamed, bullied and harassed by a small subset of elected officials,” Hightower said. “They're using a teenager as a political pawn.”

Copple Masingill said the organization had originally hoped that the intern would be given the choice of whether to testify in the hearing or to have the committee rely on her previous statements. But after her identity was publicly released by detractors, she increasingly felt as if the choice not to testify was being taken from her and that she needed to defend herself, Copple Masingill said.

