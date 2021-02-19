 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
International observers to monitor Albania’s April 25 polls
View Comments
AP

International observers to monitor Albania’s April 25 polls

{{featured_button_text}}

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said Friday it will send 274 observers to monitor Albania’s April 25 parliamentary elections.

The international security organization’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said the decision followed a fact-finding visit to Albania in January.

The ODIHR, which has long monitored Albanian elections, said besides its core team there will be 24 long-term observers and 250 short-term observers to monitor "election day procedures, including voting, counting of votes and tabulation of election results.”

A good report on the election will be a key condition for Albania to start full negotiations to join the European Union. Last year the bloc gave the green light but has yet to set the date of the talks’ start.

Some 3.6 million eligible voters will elect 140 lawmakers following a new electoral code approved last year in line with OSCE recommendations.

Albania’s parliament is now dominated by the left-wing Socialist Party. The main center-right opposition has been boycotting parliament sessions for the past two years, maintaining that the last parliamentary election in 2017 was marred by irregularities.

Post-communist Albania’s elections have always been strongly contested and frequently marred by irregularities, including alleged vote-buying and manipulation of ballot counts.

Albania has been a NATO member since 2009.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texans line up for water as weather woes persist

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?
National Politics

Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most every senator has pledged to listen to the evidence in Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, but most minds were likely made up before the trial began. Democrats would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection, and that appears unlikely.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News