Interstate widening in Baton Rouge will involve tree removal

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's transportation department is promising that two new trees will be planted for each one that is cut down to widen Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge.

Construction on a new College Drive exit ramp near the I-10/I-12 split will begin by the end of October. The $52 million project is expected to be complete in late 2022.

The Department of Transportation and Development said it will have to remove trees along the interchange to do the work.

New trees will be planted by the nonprofit organization Baton Rouge Green, which has been planting and maintaining trees in green spaces around the capital city for decades, according to the transportation department.

“We will make every effort to preserve as many trees as possible and keep the aesthetic appeal these offer for this corridor,” Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson said in a statement. “To ensure we have the best possible scenario, we have partnered with Baton Rouge Green. They are experts in the field and have been beneficial to our community for a long time."

