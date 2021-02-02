Interview flap shows challenges as Harris settles in as VP

“There are challenges seen and unseen for the first Black woman in this position to quarrel with. She will constantly have to ask herself the question: Would a previous vice president be critiqued in this way?” he said.

Even as Harris aides say she’ll be a central player in the administration’s efforts to sell its COVID-19 package to the public and on Capitol Hill, where she served as a first-term senator until earlier this month, Biden himself has longer and deeper relationships with many senators key to the bill’s passage. And he may be a more popular figure in some of those senators’ states than Harris, who was seen as more progressive than Biden during the primary.

In an evenly divided Senate, if Democrats decide to pursue passage of their COVID-19 bill through a budgetary maneuver that would need only majority support to pass, Manchin is key to Democrats’ chances of success.

Indeed, the White House reached out to Manchin after word got back to them that he was displeased. And prior to the interview, Biden had done his own outreach to Manchin by phone, as the two remain friendly from their time in the Senate.