AP

Investigators: Fire at superintendent's house may be a crime

DOUGLAS, Ala. (AP) — Northeast Alabama officials continue to investigating a Friday fire that burned a school superintendent's house, saying a home invasion may have taken place as part of the incident.

Local news outlets report Marshall County Superintendent Cindy Wigley's house in Douglas was destroyed by fire Friday.

Arson investigators are looking for evidence as to whether the fire was intentionally set, said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims

It's unclear why law enforcement says that a home invasion took place as part of the fire.

No suspects have been named.

Wigley on Sunday published a statement on her personal Facebook page thanking people people for their support.

“There is evil in this world that we will never understand,” Wigley wrote in part. “What is greater is the love we have felt from all over Marshall County and the State of Alabama."

