Iowa argues open-records law is not 'well-recognized' policy

Carver Kimm’s attorney hasn’t responded to the state’s arguments and a judge has yet to rule on them.

Miller spokesman Lynn Hicks said the brief “presents a legal argument, not a policy statement.”

“We are not saying the Iowa Open Records Act is not important public policy,” he said.

But leaders of the Iowa Capitol Press Association and the Iowa Freedom of Information Council said Friday that the arguments by the state's top lawyers were discouraging and would send the wrong message to public officials.

Council director Randy Evans said they could embolden officials who want to limit public information and deter records custodians from releasing politically sensitive documents.

“Government officials from border to border are going to see this brief and if the state prevails, public information is not going to be nearly as public,” Evans said.

Evans, a retired editor for the Des Moines Register, said the case comes in a broader context in which state agencies’ compliance with the open-records law is the worst he has seen in 50 years. He said he has received numerous complaints that the governor’s office has failed to acknowledge or fulfill information requests.