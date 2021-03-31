Iowa Democrat drops bid for House seat she lost by 6 votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defeated Democrat abruptly dropped her bid Wednesday to overturn her six-vote loss for a House seat from Iowa, abandoning what loomed as a long legal and political battle in the face of shaky support from her own party.

In a statement, Rita Hart said she was abandoning her effort to have the Democratic-controlled House award her the seat, blaming a “toxic campaign of political disinformation” that she said had “effectively silenced the voices of Iowans.” While her campaign said it found 22 uncounted ballots, enough to make her the winner, she said she'd made her decision following “many conversations with people I trust about the future of this contest,” whom she did not identify.

“It is a stain on our democracy that the truth has not prevailed and my hope for the future is a return to decency and civility,” Hart wrote. Her barbs were aimed at Republicans who strenuously fought her effort to reverse her loss.

Freshman Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, the victorious Republican, thanked Hart in a one-paragraph statement. In January, Miller-Meeks was sworn into the southeastern Iowa seat, vacated by a retiring Democrat, while Hart pursued her challenge.