 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa GOP lawmakers want to eliminate retirement income tax

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa House Republicans on Monday proposed eliminating retirement income taxes, a move that would cost the state about $2 billion in revenue over the first six years.

The proposal is part of efforts to encourage retirees to remain in Iowa rather than move to other states, said Rep. Gary Mohr, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

“There’s a lot of people in Iowa who move out of Iowa once they retire, particularly where I live, and frankly I’d like to stop that outmigration as quickly as possible,” said Mohr, of Bettendorf.

Mohr said data from the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System shows Florida and Texas — both states without an income tax — are top destinations for Iowa retirees in the system.

Nebraska, Illinois and Missouri also are among the top states to attract retired Iowans, Mohr said, but it's unclear what role taxes plays in those decisions.

Illinois doesn't tax pensions but has relatively high property and sales taxes. Missouri offers tax breaks for retirement income that are subject to income limits and Nebraska taxes retirement income.

People are also reading…

State revenue experts estimated eliminating retiree benefits from income tax would cost the state about $2 billion in the first six years.

Mohr said Iowa "could afford that right now and that's why I decided for me this is a priority.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has a similar proposal, though it would start next year. Mohr's bill would begin this year.

Democratic leaders said they're concerned that the package of income tax cuts proposed by Republicans would help wealthier Iowans much more than lower-income residents, though Reynolds said her plan would retain some deductions to help the lowest income levels.

The Republican governor has also proposed income tax rate cuts over the next four years that would result in a 4% state flat tax by 2026. That plan would reduce state revenue by an estimated $1.58 billion by 2026.

House Republicans also are planning to introduce a broader income tax proposal this week.

Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls said last week that people who are on fixed incomes have told him they're more concerned about rising property taxes, which he contends should be more of a focus for lawmakers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia maintained a tough posture Wednesday amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is a sending an unspecified number of troops from the country’s far east to Belarus for major war games, officials said Tuesday, a deployment that will further beef up Russian military presence near Ukraine amid Western fears of a planned invasion.

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed late Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate.

Watch Now: Related Video

New space telescope reaches final stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News