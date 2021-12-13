 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa GOP leaders talk tax cuts as revenue growth continues

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A trio of Iowa state budget experts predicted Monday that state revenue will increase by about 3% for the current fiscal year and 1.7% next year, leaving billions of dollars in unspent money that Republican leaders say should be returned to Iowans in the form of tax cuts.

Iowa and many other states experienced a boost from federal COVID-19 aid, which fueled increased consumer spending through this year and is reflected in increased tax collections and more state revenue. The challenge is to determine what happens to state revenue when the impact of the federal funding wanes.

The three-person panel — made up of Iowa Department of Management Director Kraig Paulsen, Holly Lyons of the Legislative Services Agency, and business owner David Underwood — concluded that revenue growth will slow but continue trending upward.

It all means Iowa is likely to end the current year with an unspent balance of $1.3 billion. When added to the current taxpayer relief fund balance, that leaves more than $2 billion in excess revenue that the state has not committed to spending.

People are also reading…

Gov. Kim Reynolds and lawmakers must use the Monday estimates to design a state budget. Reynolds said she plans to propose significant tax cuts.

”This overcollection of taxes is unethical and it must end,” she said in a statement.

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley said he plans to work on “finding the most effective way to lower taxes and return this money to Iowa taxpayers.”

Democrats insist any tax cuts should be targeted at middle- to lower-income Iowans and smaller businesses, and go toward programs to help working Iowans, including job training, paid family leave, childcare and housing.

“Contrary to what the governor and legislative Republicans are saying, more corporate tax giveaways and tax cuts for Des Moines millionaires will only make their workforce crisis worse, especially in rural Iowa,” said Democratic Sen. Joe Bolkcom, who is the leading Democrat on the Senate committee that drafts budgets.

The Iowa Legislature is scheduled to convene the 2022 session on Jan. 10.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded an alarm about a global slide among democratic institutions Thursday as he convened the first White House Summit for Democracy. He called for world leaders to “lock arms” to strengthen democracies and demonstrate their worth in a changing world.

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach.

Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as the chairman of the panel pledged to move forward with contempt charges against him for defying a subpoena.

Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate narrowly approved a resolution Wednesday to nullify the Biden administration's requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing.

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are readying to hear Tuesday from a former state employee at the center of questions over whether Gov. Kristi Noem interfered in a state agency that was evaluating her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Philly lawyer may join GOP field running for US Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — George Bochetto, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and Republican whose cases have often landed in the public spotlight, said Thursday that he is seriously considering running for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat.

Watch Now: Related Video

New NY mask mandate goes into effect

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News