Iowa governor questions migrant flights into Des Moines

In the letter, Reynolds said Trump had made significant progress at the nation's southern border and argued Biden's “failed policies have incentivized the largest surge in illegal crossings in 20 years, including the largest monthly number of unaccompanied children in history.”

Reynolds said the lack of notice about the movement of children through the airport forced law enforcement to investigate whether the flights indicated “a criminal act of human trafficking or the federally-sponsored transport of vulnerable children.”

The letter also was signed by Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who questioned similar flights into his state.

The travel was arranged by the Office of Refugee Resettlement in the Administration for Children and Families, which is in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement said in a statement that its mission is to safely care for unaccompanied children until they can be unified with a vetted sponsor, usually a parent or close relative.