Iowa governor requests full-time classroom learning option

Those are the largest spending requests she made in her annual Condition of the State message to lawmakers, who began the 2021 legislative session in Des Moines on Monday.

She proposed a bill to target protesters who engage in confrontations with police, saying “if you riot or attack our men and women in uniform, you will be punished.” She said the bill she will propose also will ban racial profiling and other forms of disparate treatment.

Reynolds said she will ask the Legislature for $1 million to to create a program that aligns rural physicians with specialists, creating regional hubs that provide highly-skilled care closer to where patients are located. She said she'll also work with lawmakers to pass a bill improving emergency medical services across the state.

Reynolds called for a moment of silent in her speech to remember the Iowans who died of the coronavirus in the past year.

Her handling of the pandemic has been applauded by Republicans but criticized by others who believe she could have saved many lives by initiating broader mask requirements and more aggressive public mitigation measures.