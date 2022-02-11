 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa high court allows trial without defendant present

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court said Friday that certain criminal trials may be held without the defendant present if it appears the person charged is intentionally trying to cause unreasonable delays.

The court ruled in the case of Randall Hurlbut, who was arrested in Le Mars in August 2017 after eluding a police officer who attempted to stop him after he was noticed behaving erratically. He was charged with driving while intoxicated after a urine sample tested positive for methamphetamine.

Court documents indicate he was a difficult client and fired two lawyers and had his trial, which was originally scheduled for August 2018, delayed three times to February 2020. His third court-appointed lawyer represented him at trial but Hurlbut didn’t show up, telling his lawyer he had been confused about the date and that he didn’t have a ride.

The trial judge decided to hold the trial without him. He was convicted by a jury and sentenced to jail.

Hurlbut appealed, saying the judge violated his due process rights and his constitutional right to confront his accuser — a right contained in federal and state constitutions and Iowa court rules. The state Supreme Court found that, when warranted, trials may occur without the defendant present.

People are also reading…

“A defendant’s right to attend trial, weighty as it is, doesn’t supply him some attendant power to turn trial scheduling orders into empty suggestions that he may ignore without consequence whenever he feels the urge,” wrote Justice Matthew McDermott for the court.

Hurlbut's attorney did not immediately respond to a message.

Justice Brent Appel agreed with the other six justices but wrote his own opinion critical of the judge for not holding a fact-finding hearing to determine whether Hurlbut’s reason for absence was legitimate.

Appel agreed, however, that Hurlbut had an opportunity at a later hearing to present his case and reasons for his absence but failed to so he lost his opportunity for a new hearing on the issue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt and would require it to continue delivering mail six days per week under bipartisan legislation the House approved Tuesday.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient, submerged Spanish village resurfaces from river after years of drought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News