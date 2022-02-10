Iowa local nonprofit planning agency CEO arrested for theft

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The executive of a nonprofit regional planning commission that helps cities and counties apply for grants and plan economic development projects has been arrested for theft and forgery.

Court records show Timothy Ostroski of Creston, the executive director of the Southern Iowa Council of Governments was arrested Wednesday by Creston police.

Court documents indicate he's alleged to have used another person's name on four of the organization's checks without permission leading to four felony forgery charges.

The documents also allege he took more than $10,000 from the organization from 2002 through 2021 by writing checks for cleaning services that were never provided then depositing the checks in his own account.

An attorney representing Ostroski did not immediate respond to a message.

The SICOG website indicates Ostroski, 70, has been with the organization as its executive since 1984. The commission, which sometimes handles state and federal grant money through the state economic development agency, serves seven counties and 53 cities in southern Iowa.

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand said in a statement Thursday that he has opened an investigation into the allegations and that his office "is assisting in safeguarding SICOG records and will be working with Iowa Economic Development Authority to assure appropriate testing procedures are performed,” he said.

