 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa official chosen as next director of Nebraska DOT
View Comments
AP

Iowa official chosen as next director of Nebraska DOT

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has chosen an Iowa state government official to serve as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the governor's office announced Thursday.

Ricketts has appointed John Selmer, director of the strategic performance division of the Iowa Department of Transportation. Selmer, of Story City, Iowa, has served in his current job since 2012.

Selmer has served in the Iowa agency for 31 years in a variety of roles, including administrative jobs. He spent nearly a decade as a district engineer.

Ricketts said Selmer played a role in rebuilding Iowa's roadways after the 2019 floods and knows how to overcome major challenges. He said Selmer also has extensive experience in field operations and has excelled in central office leadership as well.

Selmer holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska Omaha. He will assume his new role on March 15, with a salary of $160,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Raskin: No First Amendment defense to impeachment

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

+40
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot
National Politics

Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors unveiled chilling new security video in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday, showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overwhelmed police begged on their radios for help.

+5
Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears
National Politics

Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s defenders in the Senate on Sunday rallied around the former president before his impeachment trial, dismissing it as a waste of time and arguing that the former president’s fiery speech before the U.S. Capitol insurrection does not make him responsible for the violence of Jan. 6.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News