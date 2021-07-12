Iowa voting rights activist considers run for Iowa governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa voting rights activist Deidre DeJear said Monday that she is considering a run for Iowa governor.

DeJear announced the formation of an exploratory committee and a tour of seven Iowa cities this week to discuss the idea with Iowans. The tour begins at a Des Moines hair salon, then moves on to Clinton, Davenport, Muscatine, Burlington, Fort Madison and Ottumwa.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a Democrat, Republican, Independent, or someone who has given up on politics. Everyone deserves a listening ear and a seat at the table. In these divided times, it’s more important than ever to unite as Iowans," she said in a statement.

DeJear won the Democratic nomination for Iowa secretary of state in 2018, becoming the first Black person to be nominated by a major political party for a statewide office in Iowa. She was defeated in the general election by incumbent Republican Paul Pate.

She turned to fighting for voter rights, saying in a December 2018 letter to supporters that her “commitment to protect the right to vote is stronger every day.”