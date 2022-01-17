 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Irvin, Aurora's 1st Black mayor, makes GOP bid for governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin joined the gubernatorial fray on Monday, entering the race as a Republican challenging incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker.

Elected the first Black mayor of Illinois' second-largest city in 2017, Irvin is the fifth candidate seeking the GOP spot on the November ballot. He announced his candidacy in a news release and videos sent to reporters and chose as his running mate Rep. Avery Bourne, 29, a three-term Republican legislator from the central Illinois town of Morrisonville.

Reelected in 2021, the 51-year-old Irvin contended without elaborating that as Aurora mayor, he cut spending, spurred growth in the economy and eased the property tax burden.

“Where J.B. Pritzker has failed in Illinois, I have succeeded in Aurora...,” Irvin said. “As the next governor of Illinois, I will be tough on criminals, put our state on a sound fiscal path that doesn’t rely on tax hikes and fight the corrupt politicians who have run our state for decades.”

If elected, Irvin would be the first Black governor of Illinois.

The Democratic Party of Illinois responded quickly, tying Irvin to a slate it says has been organized by associates of former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner, whom Pritzker beat in 2018, and funded by conservative billionaire donor Ken Griffin. But Irvin didn't mention Rauner or Griffin and Griffin has not commented on speculation about his plans.

“Illinoisans will not be fooled by the Rauner Reboot slate and they will not stand idly by while Ken Griffin and Bruce Rauner try to drag our state backwards with their anti-working family agenda," Democratic Party executive director Abby Witt said in a statement. "Voters will not tolerate a slate of candidates whose only goal is to return us to the Rauner years of budget impasses, credit downgrades, draconian service cuts, and governmental crisis.”

With Rauner absent from the political scene for three years, Democrats have been unfettered in tagging him with blame for a two-year stalemate on the budget between the ex-governor and the former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Rauner would not agree to a budget without implementing key parts of his conservative agenda, and Madigan refused to implement them, causing severe cuts to vital services before the long-tenured speaker flipped the votes of some Republican House members in July 2017 to implement a tax increase and fund a spending plan.

Irvin joins a crowded Republican field in a race that has already drawn state Sen. Darren Bailey, businessman Gary Rabine, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf and equity investor Jesse Sullivan.

Billionaire philanthropist and equity investor Pritzker, who financed his first campaign against Rauner in one of the more expensive gubernatorial campaigns in history, on Friday added another $90 million to his account for this go-round.

Follow Political Writer John O’Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

