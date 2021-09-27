Is 50-50 fair? Dems say new map should reflect their success

But a Republican lawyer advising the committee, H. Christopher Bartolomucci, said it would be a mistake to try to target a quota of Democratic seats. He said the commission could meet the legal requirements to not unduly favor one party or the other by applying politically neutral principles in drawing the maps, and not trying to influence the partisan tilt one way or another.

One reason some Democrats are unhappy with the proposed map may be the result of how it was created. Initially, Democratic and Republican map drawers had been creating their own maps, and unsurprisingly the Democratic map favored Democrats and vice versa. In developing the joint map over the weekend, the map drawers said that they largely utilized the Democratic map as the basis for northern Virginia and the Republican map for Hampton Roads.

In heavily Democratic northern Virginia, it makes little difference how the maps are drawn in terms of partisan advantage, because all the districts lean Democratic. Hampton Roads, on the other hand, is a politically competitive region with strong pockets of Democratic and Republican strength, so how the maps are drawn there goes a long way toward determining a partisan edge.