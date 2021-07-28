Is Biden overlooking Bureau of Prisons as reform target?

“There need to be enough people working in a prison to keep people housed in a prison safe. And they must be able to get access to the programs that should allow their release,” said Maria Morris of the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Prison Project.

Under Trump, the Bureau of Prisons wasn’t granting the early-release credits that inmates were due. In addition, the absence of a uniform policy on masks and hygiene led to massive coronavirus outbreaks.

More than 28,000 inmates were released as part of an effort to ease pandemic conditions as long as they met certain criteria, including they were not likely a danger to others. But about 1,900 of the more than 7,000 people who remain on home confinement - the others completed their sentences - likely have to go back, and advocates question why it is necessary to send them back, particularly as the highly transmissible delta variant surges.

A legal opinion issued in the waning weeks of the Trump administration said the remaining inmates would have to return to prison at the end of the coronavirus emergency, and the Biden administration appears on track to stand behind that legal interpretation.

That approach is frustrating civil rights groups and advocates who say Biden is ignoring opportunities for real reform.