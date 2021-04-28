 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Is campaign finance reform possible?
0 comments
AP

Is campaign finance reform possible?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mitch McConnell suggested that big corporations should stay out of politics, but keep handing over campaign donations. Meanwhile, the Democrats lambasted the right for donations of dark money while they benefitted the most from dark money in 2020. When the system is in disarray, but it benefits both sides, is it possible to change it?

Mitch McConnell suggested that big corporations should stay out of politics, but keep handing over campaign donations. Meanwhile, the Democrats lambasted the right for donations of dark money while they benefitted the most from dark money in 2020. When the system is in disarray, but it benefits both sides, is it possible to change it?

To read more select an article below by click or tap, then use your browser's back button to return to read more.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Workers' Memorial Day ceremony at UFCW Local 222

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Biden to the nation and world: 'America is rising anew'
National Politics

Biden to the nation and world: 'America is rising anew'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that “America is rising anew," and pointed optimistically to the nation's emergence from the pandemic as a vital moment to rebuild the U.S. economy and fundamentally transform government roles in American life.

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
National Politics

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

+15
Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit
National Politics

Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — World leaders shared tales of climate-friendly breakthroughs — and feverish quests for more — to close President Joe Biden's virtual global climate summit on Friday, from Kenyans abandoning kerosene lanterns for solar to Israeli start-ups straining for more efficient storage batteries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News