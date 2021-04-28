Is campaign finance reform possible?

Mitch McConnell suggested that big corporations should stay out of politics, but keep handing over campaign donations. Meanwhile, the Democrats lambasted the right for donations of dark money while they benefitted the most from dark money in 2020. When the system is in disarray, but it benefits both sides, is it possible to change it?
