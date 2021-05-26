 Skip to main content
Is Ed Markey the new Bernie Sanders?
Is Ed Markey the new Bernie Sanders?

Sen. Ed Markey, long overshadowed by his fellow Senator of Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren, has been making legislative waves since winning reelection in November. Local experts say his primary win against Joe Kennedy III has given the senator a new zeal. There are lots of comparisons between Ed Markey and the more famous Bernie Sanders. 

