Is the executive branch overreaching?

Every President receives criticism from the party out of power claiming they are using too many executive orders and overstretching their authority. In reality, is that the case? Dr. Laura Belmonte, dean at Virginia Tech College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, shares her thoughts on the matter in relation to the current administration. Also, in March 2020, Dr. Belmonte testified before Congress on the separation between the executive and legislative branches.

Is the executive branch overreaching?

