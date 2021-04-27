Is the GOP in disarray?

What GOP leaders are coming to the forefront and what political battles are they likely to take on next? Donald Trump remains a significant force within the party, but are there plans to override his influence from lawmakers on Capitol Hill?
To read more select an article below by click or tap, then use your browser's back button to return to read more.
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.