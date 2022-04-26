 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Israeli parliament bars critic of PM Bennett from reelection

Israel Palestinians

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at a press conference on an Israeli Defense Force base in Beit El in the West Bank on April 5, 2022. Israel's parliament has declared a longtime critic of Prime Minister Bennett a hostile defector barred from running for reelection, giving the premier a small political victory as he seeks to stabilize the country's fragile governing coalition.

 Maya Alleruzzo - staff, AP

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has barred a longtime critic of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett from running for reelection with any political faction, giving the premier a small political victory as he seeks to stabilize the country’s fragile governing coalition.

The Knesset committee voted 7-0 on Monday to take action against lawmaker Amichai Chikli, declaring him a “defector.” Chikli said he would challenge the move in court. Israeli media reported that Bennett had requested the vote.

Chikli has been a rebel in Bennett's Yamina party, which suffered the exit earlier this month of another member. The departure by Idit Silman, who served as coalition whip, deprived the eight-party coalition of its 61-seat majority, less than a year after it was sworn in. That raised the prospect of a new national election at a time of rising tensions with the Palestinians.

The eight-party alliance, made up of ultranationalists, dovish parties and a small Islamist faction, is now deadlocked with the opposition with 60 seats each in the 120-member Knesset. That has greatly complicated the government's ability to pass legislation and raised the risk of plunging the country into snap elections.

Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli, Israel's transportation minister, said Monday that all party chiefs are working together to find a way to preserve the government.

Local media reported that Chikli may form new party. He rankled the coalition last year, when he voted with the opposition against renewing a law that kept Arab citizens from extending citizenship or residency rights to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza. It was a major setback for Bennett that cast doubt on the future of the coalition.

“Israel needs a functioning Zionist government, and not a mismatched patchwork that is reliant on” the votes of Arab lawmakers, Chikli said at the time.

Bennett's unwieldy coalition also faces other challenges. Ongoing unrest surrounding a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, has prompted the small Islamist party Ra'am — the first Arab party to serve in an Israeli coalition — to temporarily suspend its participation in protest.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

