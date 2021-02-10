Italian populists dither over support for Draghi government

Draghi didn't immediately respond, but he has not made any public comments since he set to work last week consulting party leaders and listening to their suggestions while seeking support. Usually, premiers lay out their goals and policies in Parliament just ahead of the confidence votes required to govern.

Draghi spent Wednesday meeting with union and business leaders and environmentalists. All are keen in making their voices heard on how Italy should spend more than 200 billion euros ($240 billion) in European Union pandemic recovery funds.

Just when Draghi will report back to Mattarella and whether his proposed Cabinet would be made up of only technocrats or include political figures was unclear Wednesday evening.

But while Grillo urged caution, other prominent 5-Star members encouraged the Movement to close ranks behind Draghi.

"It's beautiful to see a united Italy,'' Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri, a 5-Star who is involved in promoting the country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign, said. "We're all rowing in the same direction,'' Sileri told Sky TG24 TV.

The Movement's cracks have widened into clear factions ever since it became the main coalition partner in 2018 in back-to-back governments led by Giuseppe Conte.