Italian president opens talks to resolve political crisis

On Wednesday, independent lawmakers formed a new parliamentary group, dubbed the Europeanists, that pledged its support for Conte. But the numbers are still not enough to guarantee him a secure majority after Renzi yanked the backing of his small Italia Viva (Italy Alive) party.

Conte has been working to get the support of independent lawmakers and independent-minded members of the right, in particular Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia.

If he fails, Mattarella could tap another politician from the same coalition to try and form a government. Most political observers believe new elections are only a remote possibility, due both to the pandemic and to the governing parties’ fear of potential right-wing gains at the polls.

Conte has been premier since indecisive 2018 elections led to a coalition government between the 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League. That fell apart when League leader Matteo Salvini made a failed power grab, and Conte was able to form a second government with the left-wing PD.

Renzi took aim at Conte over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, namely a repeated failure to consult parliament on measures and a move to take full control of the plan for distributing billions in EU recovery funds, key to relaunching Italy’s pandemic-ravaged economy.