 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Italy to nix magistrates' jumping from justice to politics

  • 0

ROME (AP) — Premier Mario Draghi’s government on Friday approved a key reform to Italy’s much-criticized justice system, making it impossible for magistrates to jump directly from judicial careers to politics and back again.

Reforms for the country’s justice system are among requirements imposed by the European Union for Italy to receive billions of euros in pandemic recovery funds.

Among those over the last few decades who have pushed for reform of rules for magistrates has been Silvio Berlusconi, the former center-right premier who contended that left-leaning prosecutors had targeted him and his media empire to damage him politically.

At a Cabinet meeting on Friday, the government decided various measures to limit magistrates’ switching back and forth between their justice roles and politics, both on national and local levels.

Parliament must now take up the reforms to convert them into the law of the land.

Under the measures, magistrates who run for elected office can’t do so in the regions where they either served as judges or prosecutors in the previous three years. If they are elected, after their political post ends, they won’t be able to serve in any judicial capacity but will be assigned to administrative roles in the Justice Ministry. For those magistrates who run for political office but fail to be elected, three years must pass before they can again carry out judicial duties.

People are also reading…

The reform aims to put an end to the practice of “revolving door magistrates who take on a political post,’’ Justice Minister Marta Cartabia told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The former head of Italy’s Constitutional Court herself, she is now serving in the Cabinet in a non-political role, part of the pandemic unity government formed last year by Draghi, who, as an ex-chief of the European Central Bank is also a technocrat.

“We owe it to the citizens who have the right to regain full trust in our magistrate system,” Cartabia said.

Careers as a magistrate have not rarely served as springboards into politics. One such example is Antonio Di Pietro, one of the Milan-based Clean Hands prosecutors whose kickback probes in the 1990s swept away an entire political class. Shortly after, Di Pietro jumped into politics, becoming a minister and forming his own center-left political movement.

Italy’s often slow-moving justice system is viewed as a discouragement for investors and entrepreneurs from doing business in Italy.

“In general, predictable, sure justice in rapid time favors foreign investment,’’ Draghi said. But a more complete overhaul of Italy’s justice system still “is a long road.," he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt and would require it to continue delivering mail six days per week under bipartisan legislation the House approved Tuesday.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Montevideo Carnival returns to Uruguay

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News