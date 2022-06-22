 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Italy's 5-Stars in chaos as Di Maio splits, forms new group

  • 0

ROME (AP) — Italy’s political landscape shifted Wednesday after Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio formalized his departure from the 5-Star Movement, splitting with the party he helped found over its Ukraine policy.

Di Maio announced his departure after Premier Mario Draghi briefed the Senate on Italy’s continued commitment to helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

The president of the lower Chamber of Deputies made the official announcement Wednesday that Di Maio’s new movement “Together for the Future” would be represented in the chamber with about 20 5-Star lawmakers who defected with Di Maio. Around a dozen 5-Star senators also defected, news reports said, making the right-wing League now the majority party in Parliament.

The earthquake within the 5-Stars capped weeks of tensions in the movement fueled by differences over Italy’s Ukraine policy. The 5-Star leader, former Premier Giuseppe Conte, has called for Italy to stop sending weapons to Ukraine and to focus more on a diplomatic resolution, creating a split with Di Maio who as foreign minister is responsible for implementing the government’s Ukraine policy.

People are also reading…

“We had to decide which side of history to be on,” Di Maio told a late-night news conference.

But the recent 5-Star turmoil has just been the latest setback for the party that was founded as a grassroots anti-establishment movement and peaked in the 2018 parliamentary election, after which it emerged as the majority party in Parliament. But in recent years it has seen its popular support plummet and its base defect as the party leadership sought to remain in power by forming coalitions with the right, the left and most recently Draghi’s broad alliance.

Other political leaders were quick to seize on the development, with former Premier Matteo Renzi cheering what he said was the “end” of the 5-Star experiment.

“It was a political experience we always fought because we believed it hurt the country,” he tweeted. “Let’s not talk about it anymore. Let’s return to serious things, to politics.”

League leader Matteo Salvini vowed not to seek new government positions as a result of his party's new parliamentary majority, saying he doesn't seek “thrones.” He instead called for new measures to help Italians suffering from high gas and energy prices.

“The government can’t be blocked because of the upheaval in the 5-Star Movement,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

Instead of convincing Donald Trump's most loyal supporters of his misdeeds, the revelations from the hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are prompting many of them to reassert their views that he was correct in falsely asserting a claim to victory. They're concocting new stories to explain why the former president's own daughter Ivanka told Congress she didn't accept his claims about a rigged election. They're also creating new conspiracy theories to explain testimony from Trump's former Attorney General Bill Barr, who told investigators that Trump's claims were “bogus” and that the former president wasn't interested in the facts.

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

The Supreme Court seems poised to take on a new elections case being pressed by Republicans. It could increase the power of state lawmakers over races for Congress and the presidency, as well as redistricting. It also could cut state courts out of the equation. The issue has arisen repeatedly in cases from North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where Democratic majorities on the states’ highest courts have invoked voting protections in their state constitutions to frustrate the plans of Republican-dominated legislatures. Already, four conservative Supreme Court justices have noted their interest in deciding whether state courts that find violations of their state constitutions can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts.

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

President Joe Biden took a spill when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware. The president wasn't hurt. Secret Service agents quickly helped Biden up, and he told reporters, “I’m good.” Biden said he got his foot caught in the toe cages. The 79-year-old president and first lady Jill Biden had been wrapping up a morning ride when the decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. After the tumble Biden spent several minutes chatting with people.

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show

U.S. Capitol Police say officers arrested seven unauthorized people in a congressional office building Thursday night and charged them with unlawful entry. The people identified themselves as being affiliated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The incident Thursday night followed the third public hearing by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. The USCP statement says the case remains “an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges.”

Panel sharpens focus on Trump's 'crazy' Jan. 6 plan

Panel sharpens focus on Trump's 'crazy' Jan. 6 plan

The Jan. 6 committee has plunged deeper into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to overturn the 2020 election. Testimony Thursday showed even Trump aides and allies warning him against the plan to have Vice President Mike Pence reject the electoral count before Congress certified it. Gripping new evidence also detailed how the mob that stormed the Capitol that day came within 40 feet of where Pence and his team were sheltering, highlighting the danger Trump had put him in. Thursday's witnesses, including Pence's counsel, dissected a strategy Trump embraced from conservative law professor John Eastman to have Pence refuse to certify Joe Biden’s election victory in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

Iowa doors swing open for Republicans eyeing White House run

Iowa doors swing open for Republicans eyeing White House run

At least a half-dozen GOP presidential prospects are planning Iowa visits this summer now that the state's June primary has come and gone. These forays, advertised as promoting candidates and the state Republican organization ahead of the fall midterm elections, in reality are trips aimed at building relationships and learning the political geography in the state scheduled to launch the campaign for the party’s 2024 nomination. In a time-tested midterm campaign year ritual, Republicans including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and others are planning summer visits, marking the next phase in this quadrennial rite.

Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on

Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid. The five-term congressman was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina also angered Trump, but she sought to make amends and won her GOP primary over her own Trump-backed challenger. Trump congratulated her Tuesday night and predicted she would win in November.

New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines

New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines

A Republican-led county commission in southern New Mexico is seeking to change the way ballots are collected and counted in the run-up to the November mid-term election. The commission voted unanimously Thursday to recount ballots from this week’s statewide primary election by hand, remove state-mandated ballot drop boxes that facilitate absentee voting and discontinue the use of vote tabulation machines in the general election. The initiatives were proposed by commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin. He ascribes to unsubstantiated theories that the former president won the 2020 election.

Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain

Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain

The European Union’s executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival. In another show of Western support, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson toured several sites in Kyiv and promised continued aid and military training. He said the British-led training program could “change the equation of this war.” In St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow “has nothing against” Ukraine joining the EU, because it “isn’t a military organization, a political organization like NATO.” Johnson’s trip followed one a day earlier by the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania, who vowed to support Ukraine’s fight.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson softball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News