 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Italy's Salvini puts focus on migration ahead of Sept. vote

  • 0
Migration Italy Election

FILE - Leader of The League party, Matteo Salvini, speaks at a party's rally in Pontida, northern Italy, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Italy’s former firebrand interior minister, Matteo Salvini, is campaigning to get his old job back. Salvini is making a stop Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 on Italy’s southernmost island of Lampedusa, the gateway to tens of thousands of migrants arriving in Italy each year across the perilous central Mediterranean Sea. Salvini is sounding the alarm that the migrant reception center on the island is overcrowded to the breaking point.

 Luca Bruno - staff, AP

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s former firebrand interior minister, Matteo Salvini, is campaigning to get his old job back with a stop Thursday on Italy’s southernmost island of Lampedusa, the gateway for tens of thousands of migrants arriving in Italy each year across the perilous central Mediterranean Sea.

Salvini is sounding the alarm that the migrant reception center on the island, which would rather be known as a summertime tourist destination, is “collapsing,” with more than 1,500 people crammed into a space designed, by his count, for 357.

“An absolute shame for Italy and for Europe,” Salvini said, accusing his successor of hiding the actual numbers of migrants coming through Lampedusa with transfers to Sicily and elsewhere.

Salvini is making immigration a key part of his campaign for Italy's parliamentary election next month. The Sept. 25th vote came after his right-wing anti-migrant League party, along with two other parties, yanked their support for outgoing Premier Mario Draghi’s 17-month-old pandemic unity government.

People are also reading…

During Salvini’s short but dramatic tenure as interior minister in 2018-19, migrant arrivals in Italy dropped sharply as he pursued policies of deterrence, including instituting long government delays in assigning safe ports to rescue ships. He is currently on trial in Sicily, charged with kidnapping in one such case.

While his League led the right-wing coalition in Italy's 2018 election, it sank in popularity after joining Draghi’s government. It is now lagging in the polls behind another right-wing coalition partner, the far-right Brothers of Italy led by Giorgia Meloni.

Now, Salvini is fighting for his political relevance. If the right-wing coalition wins the Sept. 25 vote, the leader of the party with the most votes would be tapped as premier to form a new government and lesser parties will vie for Cabinet seats. Meloni is seeking to become Italy's first female premier.

Not everyone on the island of Lampedusa is keen to be part of Salvini’s electoral rhetoric. The island’s mayor is worried about the impact on tourism, and insists the current system of transferring migrants to Sicily and beyond was averting the emergency situations experienced during peak arrival years of from 2014 to 2016.

“The crucial element is not to slow down or jam the transfer to the mainland,” Mayor Filippo Mannino said.

Flavio Di Giacomo, a spokesman with the Italian offices of the International Organization for Migration, said while migrant arrivals are up this year by about one-third over 2021, they are still well below the 120,000 to 180,000 registered annually from 2014-2016.

“These are not emergency numbers. We are not facing a numerical emergency. But we are facing a humanitarian emergency,’’ Di Giacomo said, citing 905 people who have died or gone missing at sea this year.

David Lohmueller in Lampedusa, Sicily and Paolo Santalucia in Rome contributed.

Follow all AP stories on global migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

The Supreme Court’s decision to repeal a woman’s federal constitutional right to abortion has scrambled the political dynamics heading into the November elections, when control of Congress is at stake. A half-dozen of the most vulnerable House members — all of them women and all representing swaths of suburban voters — see the issue as one that could help them win in an otherwise difficult political climate. But it's not clear whether the focus on abortion alone may be enough to save many of these Democrats, given that they're running for reelection at a time of high inflation and frustration with President Joe Biden’s performance.

How do grand juries work?

How do grand juries work?

Here's a look at a grand jury's major role in criminal justice and why prosecutors are using them to investigate efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Vote counting continues in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson. The race is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson. Lake is closely aligned with the former president, who could gain allies with influence over how elections are run as he considers a 2024 White House campaign. The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. And Trump-backed Mark Finchem won the GOP primary to be secretary of state, who oversees elections.

House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought

House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought

The House has approved wide-ranging legislation aimed at helping communities in the West cope with increasingly severe wildfires and drought — fueled by climate change — that have caused billions of dollars of damage to homes and businesses in recent years. The measure combines 49 separate bills and would increase firefighter pay and benefits; boost resiliency and mitigation projects for communities affected by climate change; protect watersheds; and make it easier for wildfire victims to get federal assistance. The bill now goes to the Senate.

Sting warns during Warsaw concert of threats to democracy

Sting warns during Warsaw concert of threats to democracy

British musician Sting has interrupted a concert in Warsaw to warn his audience that democracy is under attack worldwide. He also denounced the war in Ukraine as “an absurdity based upon a lie.” Sting asked a popular Polish actor to join him onstage to translate his appeal that democracy is worth fighting for despite it being messy and frustrating at times “because the alternative to democracy is a nightmare.” The 70-year-old musician delivered his message in a country that borders Ukraine, where Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. He called the war in Ukraine “an absurdity based upon a lie.”

Russian space chief: no date yet for space station pullout

Russian space chief: no date yet for space station pullout

The head of Russia’s space agency says the country has not set a date for pulling out of the International Space Station and that the timing would depend on the orbiting outpost’s condition. Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov told President Vladimir Putin this week that a decision was made for Russia to leave the station after 2024 and to focus on building its own orbiting station. Speaking Friday in televised remarks, Borisov said Russia will start the process of leaving the station after 2024 but the exact timing would “depend on the International Space Station’s condition.” He also insisted his agency’s decision wasn’t related to politics.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unprecedented rain causes severe flooding in Pakistan’s largest city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News