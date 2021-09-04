 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It's a girl, and a boy: Buttigieg celebrates 2 babies
0 Comments
AP

It's a girl, and a boy: Buttigieg celebrates 2 babies

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
It's a girl, and a boy: Buttigieg celebrates 2 babies

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg acknowledges supported as he stands on stage with his husband Chasten Buttigieg at a primary night election rally in Nashua, N.H. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has announced that he and husband Chasten have become parents. Buttigieg, the first openly gay Cabinet secretary confirmed by the Senate, posted a photo of their two children on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, on his personal Twitter account.

 Mary Altaffer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival of not one — but two — bundles of joy.

The first openly gay person to be confirmed by the Senate for a Cabinet position had shared last month that the couple had become parents after seeking to adopt.

"We can’t wait to share more soon,” he tweeted then.

Buttigieg shared more on Saturday, tweeting a photo of Chasten and him each cradling a newborn.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents," the secretary wrote on his personal Twitter account. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

He released no other details about the babies, such as whether they are twins.

Buttigieg, 39, has talked publicly about his desire to become a father since his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Chasten, 32, were married in June 2018. Buttigieg's father, Joseph, died six months after the wedding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: South Sioux City vs West football highlights

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year
National Politics

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation's bedrock retirement programs.

+15
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war
National Politics

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News