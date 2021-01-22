It's a secret: California keeps key virus data from public

At the start of last week, the four regions appeared unlikely to see the stay-at-home order lifted soon because capacity was well below 15%. But within a day the state announced it was lifting the order for the 13-county Greater Sacramento region.

Suddenly, outdoor dining and worship services were OK again, hair and nail salons and other businesses could reopen, and retailers could allow more shoppers inside.

Local officials and businesses were caught off guard. It's a mystery how the state made the decision or how and when it will lift the most serious restrictions on the bulk of the population because the data is not being shared.

“It was a good surprise, but we just didn’t see it coming,” said California Restaurant Association president and CEO Jot Condie. “We just don’t know what happens behind the curtain. It’s created logistical difficulties for the industry,” which scrambled to rehire staff and order food.

Public health officials relied on a complex formula to project that while the region’s intensive care capacity was below 10%, it would climb above 15% within four weeks. On Thursday, it was at 8%, roughly the same as when the order was lifted.