It's Joe Biden's 80th birthday. Here's a look at his life and career

President Joe Biden's oldest granddaughter Naomi Biden married Peter Neal on the White House South Lawn. CNN's Kate Bennett reports from the White House.

President Joe Biden turns 80 years old on Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to ever serve in the highest office of the United States.

People in their 80s lead countries, create majestic art and perform feats of endurance, one even scaling Mount Everest. It's soon time for Joe Biden, 80 on Sunday, to decide whether he has one more mountain to climb — the one to a second term as president.

Questions swirl now about whether he's got what it takes to go for the summit again. The oldest president in U.S. history, Biden hits his milestone birthday at a crossroads, as he and his family face a decision in the coming months on whether he should announce for reelection.

Biden aides and allies say he intends to run. Yet the president himself can sound equivocal. “My intention is that I run again,” he said at a news conference this month. ”But I’m a great respecter of fate."

The president is celebrating his birthday in Washington with a brunch hosted by first lady Jill Biden, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Members of Biden's family already in town celebrating his granddaughter's wedding at the White House on Saturday are expected to be in attendance.

Here's a look back at his life and political career thus far.

