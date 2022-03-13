 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

IU Health, facing profit questions, gives med school $416M

  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University Health quietly donated $416 million to the Indiana University School of Medicine — a move that comes as the state’s largest hospital system faces pressure to lower its prices and profits.

The donation wasn’t announced by either institution, which are separate organizations, but was noted as a “contribution to a related entity” made Dec. 30 in IU Health’s financial statements issued this month, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

An IU Health critic said the donation appeared aimed at reducing the hospital system’s 2021 profits to below $1 billion, to about $860 million, as it faces scrutiny from state legislators and others.

“It looks like it was an attempt to reduce their profitability so it didn’t look like it was so high,” said Al Hubbard, a former state Republican Party chairman who leads the group Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare.

People are also reading…

IU Health, a nonprofit organization that operates 16 hospitals around the state, said it typically supports IU’s School of Medicine as part of ongoing operational work. The large contribution allows IU Health to support the medical school “in a more meaningful way,” it said.

In recent years, IU Health, which holds more than $7 billion in cash and investments. has contributed about $17 million a year to the School of Medicine. It has also made larger gifts to the medical school, including $65 million in 2021 and $61 million in 2020.

In January, Indiana’s top legislative leaders wrote letters calling for the state’s hospitals and health insurers to lower the “out-of-control costs” of health care, saying prices in Indiana were well above the national average.

IU Health reported an annual profit of $1.09 billion in 2019 and $1.1 billion in 2020. That is reported as “excess of revenue over expenses” since IU Health is a not-for-profit system. IU Health announced in December it was freezing its prices through 2025 to help align with national average costs.

Indiana University spokesman Chuck Carney said IU Health provides annual funding for the School of Medicine, which is planning to move its classrooms in coming years to IU Health’s new downtown Indianapolis hospital. That hospital will be built just south of the existing Methodist Hospital campus.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Indianapolis Business Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Republican Lesley DeNardis announced Tuesday that she is running against Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro in this year's election, in an attempt to become the first GOP member to hold the 3rd District seat since her father in the early 1980s.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: KrisAnne Hall talks about liberties lost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News